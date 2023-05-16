NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $293.00

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 5361437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.58 billion, a PE ratio of 166.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

