NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $368,893.35 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10.

On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NVR stock traded down $11.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,887.48. 19,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,221. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,612.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5,073.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.