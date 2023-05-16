Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,560,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550,141 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,494,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

