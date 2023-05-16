Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$56.00 and a one year high of C$97.77. The company has a market cap of C$212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.50.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

