Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Olympia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$97.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$87.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.59.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
