OMG Network (OMG) Tops One Day Volume of $18.81 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. OMG Network has a market cap of $112.43 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

