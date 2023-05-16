Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $125.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

