ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $36.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

ON Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 14,143,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ON by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 754,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

