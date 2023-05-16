ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

