ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OKE opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

