Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.24

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Further Reading

