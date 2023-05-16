Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.