Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Earnings Results

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
