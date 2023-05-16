Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Earnings Results

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

