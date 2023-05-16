Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%.
Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 166,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.