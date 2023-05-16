Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.02% and a negative return on equity of 110.80%.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 549,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 166,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

