Orchid Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $828,435.07 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

