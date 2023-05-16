O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $875.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.