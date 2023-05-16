Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

