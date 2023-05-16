Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $18.73 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 537,596 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $8,264,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading

