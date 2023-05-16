Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $641,882.97 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,188.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00321061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00560671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00428206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,093,599 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

