Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.9 %

OXLCZ stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.