PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.46. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 6,061,167 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

