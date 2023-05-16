PageGroup plc (MPGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on July 5th

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.07.

PageGroup Price Performance

MPGPY stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Get PageGroup alerts:

About PageGroup

(Get Rating)

See Also

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.