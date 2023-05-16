Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.11. 159,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

