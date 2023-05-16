Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -27.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.