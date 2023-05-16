Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 123500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

