Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.