Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Park City Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 12,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Park City Group by 66,850.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

