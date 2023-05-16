Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 108382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.63.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$888.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2853958 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

