Patrick E. Gottschalk Acquires 20,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 20,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 127,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,705. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $489.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 58.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

