PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PAVmed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PAVmed

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.