Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $368.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

