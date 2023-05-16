PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.13

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.13 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 4571341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

