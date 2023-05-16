Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $20.69. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 10,341 shares traded.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
