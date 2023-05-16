Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SUR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.75 ($1.55). 623,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,441. The company has a market capitalization of £205.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,546.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.17. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.57).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

