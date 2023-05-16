PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Arthur H. Penn Purchases 25,000 Shares

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PNNT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $348.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

