Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

