Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 725,232 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
