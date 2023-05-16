Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.29.

PEY opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7160121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

