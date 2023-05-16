Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537,234 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

