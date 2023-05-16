Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,499 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,660,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,167,000 after buying an additional 946,758 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.