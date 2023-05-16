Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,215 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $333,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NRG opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

