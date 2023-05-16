Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,487. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.