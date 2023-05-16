Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $10.13 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

BALL stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.