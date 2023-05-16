Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,773 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

