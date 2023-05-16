Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 55,299 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,299 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.