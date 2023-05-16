Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,732 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NTAP stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.