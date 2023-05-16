Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 594,632 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594,632 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

About Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

