Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
HNW stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
