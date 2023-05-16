Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Stories

