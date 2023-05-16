Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 129.51% from the stock’s previous close.

PVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.49.

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.25 million. Pivotree had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pivotree will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

