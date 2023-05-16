Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 129.51% from the stock’s previous close.
PVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Pivotree Stock Performance
Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.49.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Read More
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.