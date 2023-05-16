Plug Power (PLUG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

5/11/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $13.00.

5/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $12.00.

5/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $7.50.

5/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00.

5/1/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00.

4/21/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,615 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $9,509,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

